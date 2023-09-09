WAVERLY – A free two hour seminar will be held to educate people on Medicare.

The seminar, offered by Waverly Health Center Senior Health Insurance Information Program counselors, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at Waverly Health Center. Those interested must register by Sept. 14 by calling (319) 483-1360.

The program will cover Medicare Part A and B benefits, the prescription drug benefit, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance.

SHIIP counselors are trained by the state and do not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agencies.

