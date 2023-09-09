1. St Cloud, MN
St. Cloud's high medical expenses don't coincide with the fact that its cost of living is roughly 4% below average. That price tag grew by just 1.3% year over year – lower than the inflation rate, but high enough to maintain the top spot from 2022.
2. Marshfield, WI
The cost of the medical basket in Marshfield is just $27 shy of St. Cloud's at $1,076. In particular, Marshfield's high score comes from having the most expensive of any optometrist visit at $269. The city also has the second-highest doctor's visit cost at $226.
3. Everett, WA
Everett's basket of medical goods costs $1,072. With the third-highest optometrist cost and fifth-highest prescription costs, residents are used to paying hefty prices: The general cost of living in Everett is about 26% higher than average.
4. Tacoma, WA
About an hour's drive south of Everett, Tacoma has similarly high basic medical costs. It's got the 10th-highest prescription costs ($541) and eighth-highest doctor's visit costs ($196.67). Overall, the medical basket costs $1,053.
5. Terre Haute, IN
While Terre Haute has a below average prescription cost at $438, it has the highest costs for a dentist visit in 2023. Doctor and optometrist visits are roughly 20% higher than average, at $145 and $150, respectively.
6. Hilton Head, SC
Hilton Head's basket of medical goods and services total $1,008. The high aggregate costs is partially due to having the third-highest prescription costs at $557, and a relatively high rate for an optometrist appointment at $211. Other basic medical costs are within dollars of average.
7. Olympia, WA
Olympia offers lower than average prescription prices but it makes the top 10 most expensive places for basic medical care due to higher than average appointment costs. Doctor appointments cost $141 and dentist appointments $172, while this city has the second-highest cost for an optometrist at $246.
8. Winchester, VA
With an aggregate cost of $1,002 for the medical basket, appointments and prescriptions are all above average. In particular, dentist appointments are fourth-highest at $187, compared to the median of $111.
9. Yakima, WA
The same medical basket that was reported to average $775 in the beginning of 2022 costs $997 in 2023 – nearly a 29% increase in one year. This is the second-highest increase in medical costs across the study. Most specifically, prescription costs increased by $180.
10. Moses Lake, WA
Though ibuprofen takes up the smallest piece of the pie in terms of basic medical costs, Moses Lake ranks fifth-most expensive at $11.82. Similarly, it's above average in all the other categories, putting the aggregate basket at $994.