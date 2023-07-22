WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center is hosting four events between now and July 31. For more detailed information on all events at WHC, visit WaverlyHealthCenter.org/events.

Parkinson’s Singing Group is 10 to 11 a.m. Monday and July 31. Open to anyone interested in joining, the group meets every Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Parking is in the red lot; use Tendrils Event Center entrance and take the elevator to the fourth floor.

The Advance Care Planning Clinic is 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. There is no cost. Clinics are held by appointment only. Call (319) 352-4951 to register. Bring a valid ID.

The Prenatal Class is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29. This prenatal class has been designed to help expectant mothers and support persons prepare for the birth of their child, including labor and delivery. Space is limited. Call the birthing center at (319) 352-4953 to register. Fee is $35.

