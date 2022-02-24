 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly Health Center hosts support groups

Waverly Health Center 3

Construction is underway for the new emergency department, Christophel Clinic and outpatient medical services at Waverly Health Center.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

WAVERLY --  The following support groups will meet at Waverly Health Center:

Parkinson’s Singing Group -- 10 a.m. Monday, Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Masks are required. For more information, call (319) 483-4118.

Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group -- 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The group is currently meeting via conference call. To participate, call (312) 874-7636 and enter the conference ID 88704. Call (319) 483-4118 with any questions.

Parkinson’s Support Group -- 10 a.m. March 12. Held the second Saturday of each month, this support group is intended for those who are affected by or have someone close to them affected by Parkinson’s disease. The group meets in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Masks are required. Call (319) 352-4961 with questions.

