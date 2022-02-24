Waverly Health Center hosts support groups

Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group -- 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The group is currently meeting via conference call. To participate, call (312) 874-7636 and enter the conference ID 88704. Call (319) 483-4118 with any questions.

Parkinson’s Support Group -- 10 a.m. March 12. Held the second Saturday of each month, this support group is intended for those who are affected by or have someone close to them affected by Parkinson’s disease. The group meets in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Masks are required. Call (319) 352-4961 with questions.