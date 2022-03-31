Waverly Health Center holds public classes and support groups

WAVERLY – There are several events happening at Waverly Health Center during the week of April 2 through 8:

Saturday, April 2

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The birthing center is offering a prenatal class for expecting parents. The purpose of the course is to prepare expectant mothers and support persons for labor and delivery.

Fee is $35. Class will be held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Call (319) 352-4953 to register. Masks are required.

Monday, April 4

6 to 7 p.m. Surgical Weight Loss Support Group. This group is intended for those who have undergone a surgical weight loss procedure, as well as those who are considering surgery. Group meets quarterly on Mondays in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and virtually via Google Meet.

Join by: Google Meet: meet.google.com/mdg-aokr-jza

Phone: (US) +1 (929) 287-3762 PIN 565 142 165#

Masks are required for those attending in person. Call (319) 352-8033 with questions.

Tuesday, April 5

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group. This group is currently meeting via conference call. To participate, call (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704. Call (319) 483-4118 with questions.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Finding Support for Families of Children with Special Needs. This support group provides a place for families of children with varying levels of specialized health care needs to meet, learn, support, share and grow together. The goal is to provide a safe and open-minded environment where families feel comfortable sharing their successes and challenges.

Anyone who is a family member or care provider for a child with special health care needs is welcome.

Group will meet in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and via Google Meet.

To join via Google Meet, visit meet.google.com/cpc-qbeo-vfk or join via phone by dialing +1 304-774-5104 and entering PIN 188 461 057#

Call (319) 352-5644 with questions. Masks are required.

Wednesday, April 6

6 to 8 p.m. – Breastfeeding Class. An international board certified lactation consultant will review basic principles and what to expect when breastfeeding. This class is open to all, whether you plan to deliver at WHC or not. Significant others are encouraged to participate.

Fee is $20. Class will be in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Masks are required. Call the birthing center at (319) 352-4953 to register.

