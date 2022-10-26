Waverly Health Center CEO resigns after less than a year on the job

WAVERLY — Matt Johnson, Waverly Health Center CEO, has “unexpectedly” stepped down after less than a year on the job.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to serve Waverly Health Center and the community,” said Johnson in his resignation notice submitted last week. “I wish the very best to the employees, volunteers, medical staff, management team, and board of trustees as you continue to take care of the community. It has been a privilege and honor to serve as your CEO.”

Jodi Gerst, chief nursing officer, was named acting CEO on Tuesday, the same day employees were notified of her appointment and Johnson’s departure, according to Phil Jones, chair of the board of trustees.

“With her knowledge and experience, she was the best option to ensure critical projects and programs continue to move forward,” said Jones.

Her online biography states she’s been with the health center since August 2018.

Johnson began his tenure as CEO in January. Before Waverly, he had served as the president of MercyOne Centerville Medical Center since April 2019, according to his LinkedIn page.

He previously had been CEO of Cherokee Regional Medical Center since February 2016. He’d held other positions with Cherokee since 2008.

The locally elected board of trustees appointed him as the successor to Jim Atty, who left in March after having led the health center since 2014.

The board made the decision on the interim appointment at its regular meeting Monday.

Johnson's resignation was immediately effective upon its submission to the board in the middle of last week, Jones said. But the terms of his contract have him receiving benefits as an employee through January.

“Matt always had the best interest of the patients, staff and providers in mind, and was always dedicated to improving patient outcome and staff culture,” said Jones.

Jones said Johnson’s departure was “unexpected” and came with no reason.

“We’ll continue to evaluate our options, and are not immediately entering into a search process,” said Jones.

Waverly Health Center, 312 Ninth St. S.W., has about 500 employees.