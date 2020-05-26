Waverly Health Center breaks ground on $36 million project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center broke ground on May 14 on a major building project that will take place over the next three years.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the groundbreaking was held virtually through Facebook Live. Present at the groundbreaking was WHC CEO Jim Atty, WHC Board Chair Susan Vallem, WHC Foundation Board Chair John Johnston and WHC Chief Medical Officer Clay Dahlquist.

Work on the new addition has started on the south side of the hospital’s west building. This addition will house a new ED, a larger Christophel Clinic and outpatient medical services. The addition is expected to take about 16 months to complete.

After the ED moves into the new addition, construction will focus on renovations to that former space and the admission bays. By the end of the project, most of the hospital’s clinics and services will be located on the third floor. This will make way finding much easier and services more convenient for patients and visitors.

“We believe this is a needed building plan to ensure the hospital is prepared to serve the Waverly area for years to come,” said Atty in a press release. “We have a great team of providers and staff and these changes to our facility will help enhance the care they provide to our patients and their families.”