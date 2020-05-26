Waverly Health Center breaks ground on $36 million project

WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center broke ground on May 14 on a major building project that will take place over the next three years.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the groundbreaking was held virtually through Facebook Live. Present at the groundbreaking was WHC CEO Jim Atty, WHC Board Chair Susan Vallem, WHC Foundation Board Chair John Johnston and WHC Chief Medical Officer Clay Dahlquist.
Work on the new addition has started on the south side of the hospital’s west building. This addition will house a new ED, a larger Christophel Clinic and outpatient medical services. The addition is expected to take about 16 months to complete.
After the ED moves into the new addition, construction will focus on renovations to that former space and the admission bays. By the end of the project, most of the hospital’s clinics and services will be located on the third floor. This will make way finding much easier and services more convenient for patients and visitors.
“We believe this is a needed building plan to ensure the hospital is prepared to serve the Waverly area for years to come,” said Atty in a press release. “We have a great team of providers and staff and these changes to our facility will help enhance the care they provide to our patients and their families.”
“Any building project can impact services, but we feel confident we will be able to take care of our patients with the least amount of inconvenience possible,”said Heidi Solheim, WHC chief operating officer. “We will have easy to see signs and escorts to help with way finding.”
“We want to keep the community up-to-date on our progress through a new Facebook page. This is a very exciting project and we want to make sure our patients and visitors can feel the excitement too,” Solheim added. The Facebook page is Waverly Health Center – Building for You.
Planning for the 31,000-square-foot addition and 40,000-square-foot renovation started in 2016. The $36 million project will be paid for through USDA and bank loans, fundraising and hospital reserves. The hospital is working with INVISION Architecture, Modus Engineering and Graham Construction.
050620bp-tysons-tour-1
