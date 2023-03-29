WAVERLY – The Birthing Center at Waverly Health Center hosts several breastfeeding and prenatal classes throughout the year. Both will be taking place at WHC in the coming weeks.

A breastfeeding class will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC.

The class was designed and is taught by an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant to help expecting mothers review basic principles and learn what to expect when breastfeeding.

The class is open to all, whether you plan to deliver at WHC or not. The fee is $20.

A prenatal class will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Tendrils Rooftop Garden.

The class has been designed to help expectant mothers and support persons prepare for the birth of a child, including labor and delivery. The fee is $35.

To register for either class, call the birthing center at (319) 352-4953.

