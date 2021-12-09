Waverly Health Center announces upcoming classes, clinics

WAVERLY – Waverly Health Center will host the following classes and clinics:

Breastfeeding class, Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Open to expectant mothers, whether or not delivering at WHC. An international board certified lactation Consultant will review basic principles and what to expect when breastfeeding. Significant others are encouraged to participate. Fee is $20. Masks are required. Call the birthing center at (319) 352-4953 to register.

Advance Care Planning Clinic, Dec. 15, 3 to 5 p.m. WHC will offer free assistance to adults preparing an advance directive to make wishes known regarding future medical treatment and care if the person becomes unable to voice their needs.

By appointment only. Call (319) 483-1360 to register. Bring a valid ID. Masks are required.

"Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?," Dec. 16, 6 to 7 p.m., Tendrils Rooftop Garden or via Google Meet, free. Open to people considering surgical weight loss.

If attending in person, park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils entrance near the Center Pharmacy. Masks are required. Registration is requested at (319) 352-8033 If you want to join via Google Meet:

Phone: (US) +1 320-322-1953 PIN: 189 717 726#

Prenatal Class, Dec. 18, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Fee is $35. Masks are required. Contact the birthing center at (319) 352-4953 to register.

