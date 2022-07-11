Waverly Health Center announces events this week

WAVERLY — Following are the upcoming events at Waverly Health Center this week:

Healthy You Surgical Weight Loss Support Group will be held Monday, 6-7 p.m. This group is intended for those who have undergone a surgical weight loss procedure, as well as those who are considering surgery. It offers the perfect setting to share experiences, receive encouragement and get the education needed to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“How Habits Work” will be presented by Sheena Frey, community health specialist. This group meets quarterly on Mondays in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at the health center. Masks are required. Call (319) 483-1361 with questions.

“Time is Brain” will be presented 6-7 p.m. Tuesday as part of the speakers series. Emergency Services Manager Nick Nedza will discuss how to quickly identify the signs and symptoms of a stroke, how the public plays a crucial role in survival and a reduction in long-term disability for stroke patients.

Join via Google: meet.google.com/fhe-itee-vhh or by phone: (US) +1 304-774-5089, PIN: 581 568 303#.

The event is free and open to all. Masks are required for those attending in person. Call (319) 483-1360 with questions.