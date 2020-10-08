Waverly Health Center ahead of schedule on $36 million hospital expansion

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The addition is expected to be enclosed by Thanksgiving, and employees can expect to move into their new digs by this time next year, she said.

Phase 3 will involve a "massive" renovation of 40,000 square feet of the current emergency department and support staff areas into a new general surgery clinic, orthopedic clinic and other outpatient services that have been "really growing" over the years, Solheim said.

"We have so many visiting specialists that want to come here, and they don't have space," she said.

The $36 million project will be paid for with USDA and bank loans, fundraising and hospital reserves. Invision Architecture, Modus Engineering and Graham Construction are working on the project.

"We've been working a bit ahead of schedule, which is surprising with the tariffs and pandemic," Solheim said. "And, knock on wood, we're on budget."

The center also has a Facebook page dedicated to the project, Waverly Health Center - Building for You, which shares photos and video of the progress.

And Solheim said the public phase of the hospital's fundraising has so far raised $1.6 million of the $2 million goal.