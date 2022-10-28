 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly Golf Course reaches tree replacement goal

Dave Stevenson, Paula Stevenson, Paul Cheville, Chris Miller, Jordan David, Tim Sprat, Garret Riordan and Eric Schares in front of one of the recently planted trees located on the Waverly Golf Course. 

 Courtesy of City of Waverly

WAVERLY – Waverly Trees Forever donated $2,000 to the Waverly Golf Course, which helped the course fulfill their tree replacement fundraiser goal of $30,000.

The donation was a product from the "Matching Funds Challenge", where Trees Forever promised to match any donation between Sept. 12 and Oct. 12 up to $2,000.

