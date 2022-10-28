Waverly Golf Course reaches tree replacement goal

WAVERLY – Waverly Trees Forever donated $2,000 to the Waverly Golf Course, which helped the course fulfill their tree replacement fundraiser goal of $30,000.
The donation was a product from the "Matching Funds Challenge", where Trees Forever promised to match any donation between Sept. 12 and Oct. 12 up to $2,000.
Photos: 2022 UNI women's basketball media day
UNI WBB Media Day 2
UNI WBB Media Day 1
UNI WBB Media Day 3
UNI WBB Media Day 4
UNI WBB Media Day 5
UNI WBB Media Day 6
UNI WBB Media Day 7
UNI WBB Media Day 8
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.