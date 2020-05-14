Waverly gardens seeking volunteers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAVERLY -- The Waverly Community Sharing Gardens is seeking volunteers to help with garden planting on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Additionally, volunteers are needed throughout the 2020 season for weeding, watering, harvesting and other maintenance. Volunteer dates are every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. through Sept. 26.

If any businesses, organizations or individuals are interested in this volunteer opportunity contact Waverly Leisure Services at 200 First St. NW, phone (319) 352-6263 or Ron Lenth with Bremer County ISU Extension at 319-882-4275.

All of the produce from the gardens will be donated to the local free meal programs and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

