WAVERLY -- All city of Waverly offices, including the recycling center and yard waste site, will be closed July 4 for Independence Day.
There will be no garbage or curbside recycling picked up on this day. Thursday's garbage and recycling will be picked up July 5. Residents are asked to have garbage and recycling out by 7 a.m.
For more information, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
