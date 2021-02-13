Waverly fire destroys strip mall business

WAVERLY – A nail salon was destroyed Thursday in a morning fire at a strip mall in Waverly.

Waverly firefighters were called to the scene at the Fourth Street Plaza strip mall around 9 a.m. The blaze started at Jimmy’s Nails & Spa at 1810 Fourth St. S.W. No. 103. The business is a total loss, according to Jeff Thier, assistant chief with the Waverly fire department. No one was inside the business at the time.

“Due to the lack of oxygen in the building, it actually put itself out,” Thier said.

An employee in a neighboring business called 911 when she arrived to work and noticed a fire alarm was going off. The employee did not smell smoke, but said there was a “definite odor.”

Crews responded with four trucks and about 20 volunteer firefighters. None of the businesses were open at that time.

The Plaza also houses Tapatio Mexican Grill, Moe & Arrow Boutique, Cost Cutters and Situs Real Estate Resource Corp. There was no structural damage to the neighboring businesses, but some reported smoke damage and an odor.

Waverly Mayor Mayor Adam Hoffman posted his condolences on Facebook.