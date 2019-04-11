WAVERLY — “Crave,” the latest short film from Brothers in Christ Productions, is heading to Cedar Rapids this weekend as an official selection of the Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival.
“Crave” was written and directed by Waverly native Micah Versemann and was shot in the Cedar Valley, including locations in Shell Rock, Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
The first in a series of films, “Crave” tells the story of Olivia, a college freshman who becomes distracted by all the changes in her life and loses sight of what she is rooted in. When tragedy strikes, she is sent spiraling as she questions everything she believed. The film was shot in the fall of 2017, released in early 2018 and was comprised of a cast and crew of about 25 people from across the country.
The Cedar Rapids Film Festival will take place at the Collins Road Theater in Marion. “Crave” will show during the 6 p.m. block of films on Friday, and during the 9:30 a.m. block of films on Saturday, with the awards ceremony taking place that night.
For more information, go to brothersinchristproductions.com.
