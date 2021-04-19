 Skip to main content
Waverly farmer dies when planter falls on him
Waverly farmer dies when planter falls on him

WAVERLY — A 63-year-old farmer died Thursday night when a planter he was working on fell on top of him.

At approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1808 Euclid Ave., Waverly, to assist with a farm implement-related medical emergency.

Dale Clewell was identified as the person involved and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release. Clewell was working on a planter when the jack supporting it apparently shifted, causing the implement to fall on him.

No foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s office said. An autopsy is scheduled to be completed at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by Waverly Ambulance, Waverly Fire Department and Plainfield First Responders.

Clewell, a life-long farmer, grew crops and had livestock over the years, according to his obituary. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, their three children, and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Heritage United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Cremation will follow the services and inurnment in Harlington Cemetery will be at a later date.

Denver groundbreaking for new middle and high school.
Dale Eugene Clewell

WAVERLY—Dale Eugene Clewell, 63, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, following a farm accident on his farm.

