Waverly family's project-turned-podcast sheds light on Muscatine orphanage history

WAVERLY — Karen Thalacker grew up hearing stories about her grandmother’s experiences at the Lutheran Homes in Muscatine. Her curiosity to learn more turned into a family project with her sons, which then led to a 13-episode podcast, “The Homes.”

The podcast focuses on 1929 and shares both the challenges and joys of life at the rural Muscatine institution on the eve of the Depression. There are interviews with guests, family members of former residents and a local historian.

Erna Klein Thalacker died at 38, when Karen’s father was just 12. Erna grew up at the Muscatine orphanage and elderly home where her father, the Rev. William Klein, was superintendent from 1921 to 1941.

“The family lived on the second floor of the Home of the Aged. At times during Rev. Klein’s 20-year tenure, the Homes cared for over 100 children and 50 elderly residents on a daily basis,” she said.

Through her initial research, she was surprised the Muscatine home wasn’t listed among the more than a dozen orphanages in Iowa during and after the Civil War.

“At the beginning, I was blissfully naive about what we were doing. Once we started digging, it became more of a quest, not only to save the stories of our family but to save them for other people’s families, too, who had even less information than we did,” Thalacker explained.

Her son, Andrew Newell, got involved in the research and used material gathered in a history paper at Wartburg College. He also co-hosts the podcasts with his mother. He’s now a graduate student in history at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“The stories were incredibly compelling, and we felt strongly that the people who lived there, worked there and died there should not be forgotten,” Andrew said.

The first episode introduces listeners to the Kleins and describes how mom and son got involved in the project. Remaining episodes offer insight into each month in 1929 at the institution.

Thalacker used the Homes’ newsletters, personal recollections, and newspaper articles to create a narrative that also includes Iowa and U.S. history.

Her daughter, Ella Newell, a lawyer in Lincoln, Nebraska, gave her mom the idea of creating the podcast. Karen’s son, Robert Newell, a TV photojournalist at WKOW in Madison, Wisconsin, was the sound editor.

“We all came out of the experience with a sense of admiration for each other and allowed our individual talents to make the project better” Thalacker said.

“It was a special experience to collaborate with my mom and brother, but these aren’t just family stories. They are the stories of orphans and their families, of the dedicated workers and also of the community of Muscatine,” Robert said.

Thalacker agreed. “People who worked there really did sacrifice for the residents. We were able to uncover the day-to-day routines that made life possible.”

A small crew managed the institution which existed on donations and some funds from the Lutheran Church, as well as their own enterprises, including a farming operation.

Thalacker was impressed by the way the elderly and young residents treated each other as family, and the institution as their home. Some children were there for a few years, while others “aged out at 18. The older children pitched in and helped with the younger kids, and they worked in the kitchen. The boys helped with farming and milking cows. The model of how this place worked doesn’t exist anymore.”

Not all the children were orphans. Some had a parent who was unable to care for the child. There also were multiple children from a single family determined to stay together.

Each episode is 20 to 35 minutes in length. While the podcasts are primarily focused on 1929, Thalacker shares history about the Homes, founded in 1895.

“I’d never done a podcast before, but honestly, it’s the perfect way to let people know about what happened the Homes. It’s an immersive experience. One of the things that has been gratifying for me is that listening to the podcasts has started conversations among families about what it was like when they were growing up.”

With the podcasts completed, Thalacker now is working with Wartburg College and the Lutheran Living Senior Campus in Muscatine, which still operates on the orphanage site, to preserve the history, including photos, newsletters and memorabilia.

Although none of the old structures remain, there is a photograph of Thalacker’s great-grandparents hanging in one of the hallways at the senior living campus.

“I was happy about that. I’m committed to remembering their history and the Homes,” she added.

The podcast is available on major streaming services by searching for “The Homes (Life at the Homes)” or listen to the podcast at https://thehomes.buzzsprout.com/. Photos and more information are available at lifeatthehomes on Instagram. To inquire about donation of items to Wartburg College, contact Thalacker at lifeatthehomes@gmail.com.

