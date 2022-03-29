Waverly family appliance store will close after several decades in business

WAVERLY – After being in business since 1939 under the ownership of the same family, Gade’s Appliance soon will permanently close its doors, a day that had been on the horizon but was hastened by supply issues.

A fixture at its current home, 223 W. Bremer Ave., since 1968, its last day is tentatively May 1 or 2, said co-owner Karla White. But the store could shutter sooner if it sells out of its remaining stock before then.

“We made friends with our customers,” she said. “We knew everybody and were highly trusted. Our customers were like our family. It was a very hard decision to shut our doors, and we feel our large service base will miss us.”

“These are people who don’t want to go to big box stores, but they are being forced to, and they don’t like it,” she added.

Closure had been discussed the last five years as a possibility, White, 66, said, as she broached retiring.

White’s brother, David Gade, another co-owner, passed away in May 2020. Whenever her retirement became reality, she said her other brother, Scott Gade, did not have an interest in running it on his own.

White and her two brothers took over the family business in the 1970s. It was founded by their grandfather Fred Gade. She noted their father and uncle worked there as soon as they were of the appropriate age.

The “major” issue was a lack of supply hindering the business’s operation, having gone from placing orders and receiving 16 to 20 units of appliances per week to only one or none.

“It seems the appliance distributor is favoring the larger box stores over the smaller stores,” she said.

In addition to her retirement creating a big void, “finding good, competent labor” was another challenge. The store has four employees at this time, but in the past had six.

Hours were 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, but now are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mayor Adam Hoffman referenced the business, without including its name, in a Facebook post, after “personally reflecting on my personal engagement history with this business” and how it had been “fairly minimal,” feeling as a result he was “partly to blame for the closure.”

“What I mean is that several years ago I was in the market for a product type this business sold. Unfortunately, I made a purchase elsewhere. However, I know I am not alone by any means,” he said.

In the lengthy post, he ultimately “encouraged each of us, including your mayor, to dig deeper to find the value, that does exist, in shopping local.”

