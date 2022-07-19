Waverly event celebrates Rock Island Railroad on Wednesday

COURIER STAFF
WAVERLY — A celebration of the Rock Island Railroad, reconstruction of the Farmers Exchange and Co-op area of South Riverside Park, and a railroad history presentation will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Enjoy guided opportunities to experience features, interpretive signage, and what life was like for southwest Waverly folks, from before the Civil War through the first half of the 20th century in the historic First Street Southwest area.
Sponsored by the Ira Sturdevant House (National Register of Historic Places), historian and southwest Waverly native Rick W. Sturdevant, Ph.D., will share the colorful history of the area in a presentation at the historic Farmers Exchange Building on the corner of First Street Southwest and Second Avenue Southwest starting at 6 p.m. with a formal presentation at 6:30 p.m.
Photos: Dike-New Hartford baseball vs. Grundy Center in Class 2A semifinal
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 11
Dike-New Hartford junior Nick Reinicke stomps his foot on home plate after hitting the game winning solo home run in the sixth inning against Grundy Center during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 14
Dike-New Hartford junior Gus Varney celebrates with freshman Carson Costello after the Wolverines record the final out against Grundy Center during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 1
Grundy Center senior Bryce Greiner swings at a pitch against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 2
Grundy Center senior Brayden Sawyer delivers a pitch against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 3
Grundy Center senior Dayne Zinkula looks the ball into his glove on a ground ball against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 4
Dike-New Hartford freshman Carson Costello delivers a pitch against Grundy Center during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 5
Grundy Center sophomore Tate Jirovsky catches a throw to first as Dike-New Hartford sophomore Cole McCumber gets to the bag safely during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 6
Grundy Center eighth-grader Judd Jirovsky rounds third base on his way to scoring against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 7
Grundy Center senior Dexter Whitehill celebrates at home as he and Judd Jirovsky score against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 8
Grundy Center sophomore Colin Gordon celebrates after hitting an RBI double against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 9
Grundy Center freshman Brody Zinkula reaches third safely as the ball gets past Dike-New Hartford third baseman Wil Textor during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 10
Grundy Center junior Patrick Brown connects with a pitch for an RBI go-ahead double in the fifth inning against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 12
Dike-New Hartford junior Gus Varney delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against Grundy Center during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 13
Dike-New Hartford junior Gus Varney fields a ground ball and makes a throw to first base for the final out against Grundy Center during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.