Waverly event celebrates Rock Island Railroad on Wednesday

WAVERLY — A celebration of the Rock Island Railroad, reconstruction of the Farmers Exchange and Co-op area of South Riverside Park, and a railroad history presentation will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Enjoy guided opportunities to experience features, interpretive signage, and what life was like for southwest Waverly folks, from before the Civil War through the first half of the 20th century in the historic First Street Southwest area.

Sponsored by the Ira Sturdevant House (National Register of Historic Places), historian and southwest Waverly native Rick W. Sturdevant, Ph.D., will share the colorful history of the area in a presentation at the historic Farmers Exchange Building on the corner of First Street Southwest and Second Avenue Southwest starting at 6 p.m. with a formal presentation at 6:30 p.m.