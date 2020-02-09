Waverly earns Healthy Hometown award
Waverly earns Healthy Hometown award

WAVERLY -- The city of Waverly has received a 2020 Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark Community Award at the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative awards ceremony on Feb. 6. The award recognizes Waverly for health improvement initiatives within the community.

The city has earned the title of 2020 Healthy Waverly and will receive $5,000 to continue their efforts. Achievements include: reconfiguring Bremer Avenue/Highway 3 from four lanes to three and adding bump-outs at some intersections; three new raised garden beds and 10 new apple trees at the Community Sharing Gardens; adopting tobacco- and nicotine-free policy in 21 parks and seven miles of trail system.

To learn more, visit WAPHL on Facebook.

