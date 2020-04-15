Waverly dog park rules set
0 comments

Waverly dog park rules set

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
city of waverly logo

WAVERLY --Due to the COVID-19 and recommendations from the CDC, the shelters at the Waverly Bark Park are currently closed. If using the dog park, resident are asked to practice social distancing and keep 6 feet between individuals.

The most important rule is to have your dog immunized. The state requires rabies and distemper shots for all dogs. The city recommends Bordetella and a fecal screen on a regular basis. This will protect the dog as well as other users of the park.

  • Dogs must be at least 4 months old to use the park. Dogs in heat should not use the park.
  • Humans must be 8 years of age to enter the park and 15 years of age to bring a dog to the park. When in the facility, humans must control their dogs at all times.
  • Owners are responsible for picking up after their dogs. Failure to do so could result in a fine and loss of the privilege to use the facility. Dog bags are available at the park or bring a grocery bag when you visit the park.
  • Dog treats and human food should not be brought into the park. 

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus
Local News
topical

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus

  • Melody Parker
  • Updated
  • 0

School-age children may still feel overwhelmed, anxious and frightened by what’s happening in the world right now. Parents can help by talking to their kids and being calm, patient and reassuring. 

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • Updated
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News