Waverly dog park rules set

WAVERLY --Due to the COVID-19 and recommendations from the CDC, the shelters at the Waverly Bark Park are currently closed. If using the dog park, resident are asked to practice social distancing and keep 6 feet between individuals.

The most important rule is to have your dog immunized. The state requires rabies and distemper shots for all dogs. The city recommends Bordetella and a fecal screen on a regular basis. This will protect the dog as well as other users of the park.