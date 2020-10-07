Waverly discusses options for saving a part of historic Green Bridge

WAVERLY — The city’s historic but crumbling Third Street Southeast bridge will be demolished by the end of 2021.
Waverly City Council members Monday discussed ways to memorialize the beloved Green Bridge but came to no conclusions.
“We know what a span is to pick it up and set it in the park — that was $55,000, approximately,” said James Bronner, city administrator. Beyond that, “it depends on how it wants to be preserved, and what’s decided to do that.”
The decision isn’t solely up to council members.
Instead, Bronner and economic development director William Werger walked the council through the number of entities that will weigh in, starting with the Army Corps of Engineers, which must issue a permit before demolition since the historic structure is over a waterway.
Under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the Corps must approve any demolition proposal since the bridge was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in June 2018.
The Corps will receive public input into how the bridge’s loss should be mitigated, which could take months, Werger said. Then, the council will decide whether to take the Corps’ advice.
“They’re gonna have some ideas as to what they think you should be doing,” Werger said. “The question becomes how practical it is, whether you can afford it, how important it is for preserving a structure. ... It also depends upon whether your community is actually wanting to do that.”
Karen Lehmann, chair of the city’s historic preservation committee, said her group is happy to put together a “menu of options” for memorializing the bridge.
“It’s not intended to be an elaborate memorial,” Lehmann said. “We would want to do it in some way that’s got economic value to the city, that’s got heritage value.”
“Can we use it as a trail head? A picnic shelter? A place to play music from in the park? There are lots of things like that, that can be done and still preserve that,” Werger said.
Ward 3 council member Rodney Drenkow asked if the process would interfere with the timeline for taking down the bridge. Werger said it would not.
But Bronner noted the council needed to “let the process go forward” and make plans based on what the Army Corps says is possible.
“At that point, you can start to have a more detailed discussion about what it’s gonna be, who can possibly give to it, how much it’s gonna cost, what else might be done,” Bronner said. “Until then, we’re just talking and talking in circles.”
