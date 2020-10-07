Waverly discusses options for saving a part of historic Green Bridge

WAVERLY — The city’s historic but crumbling Third Street Southeast bridge will be demolished by the end of 2021.

Waverly City Council members Monday discussed ways to memorialize the beloved Green Bridge but came to no conclusions.

“We know what a span is to pick it up and set it in the park — that was $55,000, approximately,” said James Bronner, city administrator. Beyond that, “it depends on how it wants to be preserved, and what’s decided to do that.”

The decision isn’t solely up to council members.

Instead, Bronner and economic development director William Werger walked the council through the number of entities that will weigh in, starting with the Army Corps of Engineers, which must issue a permit before demolition since the historic structure is over a waterway.

Under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the Corps must approve any demolition proposal since the bridge was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in June 2018.

The Corps will receive public input into how the bridge’s loss should be mitigated, which could take months, Werger said. Then, the council will decide whether to take the Corps’ advice.

