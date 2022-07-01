Waverly Country Club votes to transfer ownership of property, operations to city

WAVERLY — Amid financial struggles and declining membership, a vote by the Waverly Country Club members has favored transferring its property and operations to the city on Jan. 1.

The pending transfer was proposed by city administration, club general manager Emma Wagoner confirmed when reached by telephone. However, it has yet to be presented to or approved by the City Council in a public session.

If given the green light by council, the city also would absorb the debt of the semi-private entity, and be responsible for “the services currently provided by the country club to the general public,” said the proposal voted on by members.

The potential transfer also comes after a lawsuit was filed in district court May 24 by the club’s former general manager Wesley Gade.

Gade alleges that the club's board of directors failed to address female employees’ complaints about members sexually harassing them and then tried to defame Gade after firing him in retaliation for bringing up these harassment concerns.

He also is a former city councilman.

The city is interested in including the club’s property in its “vision” for substantial renovations and upgrades to Memorial Park, the soon-to-be former fairgrounds and golf course, according to letters from country club officials.

“The city has no comment on either issue. Anything that has been discussed would have been in closed session and is not public,” wrote Waverly City Administrator James Bronner in an email.

Country club board president Sarah Claiborne also declined comment over text message.

Though sharing the same building at 705 Eighth St. Southwest – which includes the clubhouse portion owned by the country club and the pro shop leased by the city from the country club – the Waverly Golf Course and the Waverly Country Club “are in no way connected,” states the club’s website.

The country club was registered as a 501(c)7 nonprofit in 2003. But it has been incorporated since 1958. The golf course is publicly owned.

“Membership is required to enjoy country club amenities and events. However bar, lunches, and other periodic offerings may be open to the public,” said its website. “Though we are not connected, we do work closely with each other to offer Waverly a top notch golf and country club experience.”

The Waverly Golf Commission is the recommending body of the golf course and would oversee the country club, as well, said Wagoner. In turn, the club board would dissolve.

The commission’s current purview includes setting rules and regulations, like fee schedules, that govern the use and management of the course,” according to its website.

All recommendations would need to be approved by the City Council.

“The question before us now is do we want to support the (city’s vision) by enabling the property currently owned by the club to be included in the master plan?” states a letter from the club’s board of directors before the vote. “If we decide we do not want to be included, then the city will move forward with a plan to build a new pro shop, learning center/driving range and cart storage in another location.”

A letter from Wagoner reveals that membership declined from more than 340 members 10 years ago to 250 pre-COVID in 2019. The current membership now stands at 100 for the 2022 season.

The membership decline has led to a reduction in services and in turn, “less incentive for people to join,” said the board’s letter.

The board letter adds that the club has “struggled financially” for a number of years and voiced uncertainty that “we can continue.”

During the last couple of years, the club has relied on COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to pay for the manager’s salary, according to the board letter.

“We are committed to holding the city accountable for some of our requests, as current owners of this prized property. I would like to ask our members who live in town to contact their city council members and ask them what they have heard and how they feel about the proposal,” wrote Wagoner.

Garret Riordan, city leisure services director, said the city leases the pro shop from the Country Club annually for $11,000. The city also provides the country club with snow removal services and and is involved in an Iowa alcoholic beverage lease agreement with the club.

The club board estimates “conservatively” that the license allows it to generate about $50,000 annually in on-course liquor sales.

The revenue from the pro shop rental agreement and liquor sales could be lost if the transfer to the city does not happen, the board said in its letter.

The country club also owns one-third of the golf course parking lot, tee number one and a cart shed, said Riordan.

