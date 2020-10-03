Waverly council to discuss memorializing historic Green Bridge

WAVERLY -- The Waverly City Council will discuss spending some money to "memorialize" the city's historic Third Street Southeast bridge at its Monday meeting.
The council will discuss preserving a portion of the bridge at an estimated cost of $55,000, which would be paid for with a possible state historic matching grant and proceeds from city bonds from the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year, according to city administrator James Bronner.
The bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in June of 2018 for its Pratt truss design, and because it was one of three surviving bridges fabricated and installed in Iowa by the Illinois Steel Bridge Company of Jacksonville, Illinois.
Built in 1917, the bridge spans the Cedar River in southeast Waverly and was built to connect the Old Fourth Ward Historic District to Brookwood Park.
Before it fell into disrepair, the 363-foot bridge was a well-preserved example of a steel, 8-panel, riveted Pratt truss design, a style invented in 1844 by Thomas and Caleb Pratt.
At the time of its construction, the bridge carried automobile traffic across the Cedar River to Waverly’s southeast side for residential housing expansion and population growth, and served as an alternative route through town when rail traffic blocked access to the Bremer Avenue Bridge.
The bridge has been updated or repaired several times since the 1950s, when its wood decking was overlaid with asphalt. It was painted green for the first time in 1962 and became known thereafter as “Green Bridge.”
But in recent years, repair work was deemed too pricey, and council members squabbled for years over whether to remove, repair or replace the bridge.
The bridge has been closed since February 2015 after inspectors found corrosion on key bearings of the structure.
The council in 2017 agreed to repair the bridge as a pedestrian-only bridge, but Mayor Charles Infelt vetoed the decision, saying he preferred a two-lane driveable bridge and cited the expense for engineer studies.
Council members voted 4-3 at a May 18 meeting to reject a $1 million state grant that would have obligated the city to replace the structure with a two-lane bridge.
