Waverly council to discuss memorializing historic Green Bridge

WAVERLY -- The Waverly City Council will discuss spending some money to "memorialize" the city's historic Third Street Southeast bridge at its Monday meeting.

The council will discuss preserving a portion of the bridge at an estimated cost of $55,000, which would be paid for with a possible state historic matching grant and proceeds from city bonds from the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year, according to city administrator James Bronner.

The bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in June of 2018 for its Pratt truss design, and because it was one of three surviving bridges fabricated and installed in Iowa by the Illinois Steel Bridge Company of Jacksonville, Illinois.

Built in 1917, the bridge spans the Cedar River in southeast Waverly and was built to connect the Old Fourth Ward Historic District to Brookwood Park.

Before it fell into disrepair, the 363-foot bridge was a well-preserved example of a steel, 8-panel, riveted Pratt truss design, a style invented in 1844 by Thomas and Caleb Pratt.