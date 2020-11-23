Waverly council still at odds over COVID regulations

“It’s like fireworks,” she said of COVID-19 regulations from state and local governments. “Nobody knows what the law is, and it’s not really enforceable.”

Unlike the neighboring cities of Cedar Falls and Waterloo, Waverly has no mask mandate except to require residents wear them inside city buildings, which was instituted this summer.

The resolution does not add to that, but even agreeing with the governor’s proclamation was a bridge too far for Schneider, long antagonistic to any regulations regarding the pandemic.

“In fact, we should condemn what the governor has done,” Schneider said. “Tell me how long we’re gonna do this, because I think it’s nuts.”

Ward 1 member Brian Birgen said he favors a citywide mask mandate, but said affirming the governor’s proclamation was a “first step.”

“I think it is doing us economic damage” not having a mask mandate, Birgen said. “We are losing business to Cedar Falls and other communities by not having one.”

As of Monday, Bremer County had recorded 1,759 cases of coronavirus, 1,079 of which are active cases. That amounts to roughly 4.33% of the population of Bremer County.