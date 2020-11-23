Waverly council still at odds over COVID regulations

WAVERLY — As coronavirus surges in Bremer County, a resolution simply affirming the governor’s latest proclamation became contentious at a City Council work session.
A stripped-down version of Councilman Rodney Drenkow’s resolution supporting all of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamations finally passed the chamber after an hour of discussion Monday night, 5-2. At-large member Matthew Schneider and Ward 4 member Heather Beaufore voted against it.
“I want to second what the governor is doing and encourage people in Waverly to follow the proclamation, and express our support for the governor and her attempts to try to get a handle on the COVID infestation that we’ve had,” Drenkow said.
The discussion exposed the divisions between council members who would prefer the city take a greater stance on public health and those who believe the city should stay as hands-off as possible.
“I think this discussion is sort of a microcosm of the discussion happening nationally,” said at-large member Ann Rathe. “The mixed messages we’re putting out there tonight as a council are exactly why people are confused, and that breeds more anxiety.”
Beaufore agreed, but said that’s why she didn’t support adding another message to the mix, even as she lamented hospitals reaching capacity amid rising cases.
“It’s like fireworks,” she said of COVID-19 regulations from state and local governments. “Nobody knows what the law is, and it’s not really enforceable.”
Unlike the neighboring cities of Cedar Falls and Waterloo, Waverly has no mask mandate except to require residents wear them inside city buildings, which was instituted this summer.
The resolution does not add to that, but even agreeing with the governor’s proclamation was a bridge too far for Schneider, long antagonistic to any regulations regarding the pandemic.
“In fact, we should condemn what the governor has done,” Schneider said. “Tell me how long we’re gonna do this, because I think it’s nuts.”
Ward 1 member Brian Birgen said he favors a citywide mask mandate, but said affirming the governor’s proclamation was a “first step.”
“I think it is doing us economic damage” not having a mask mandate, Birgen said. “We are losing business to Cedar Falls and other communities by not having one.”
As of Monday, Bremer County had recorded 1,759 cases of coronavirus, 1,079 of which are active cases. That amounts to roughly 4.33% of the population of Bremer County.
By comparison, 3.7% of residents of Grundy County had an active case, as well as 3.4% of Black Hawk County residents and just over 3% of Butler County residents.
