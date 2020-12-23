Waverly Council questions paving Eagle Ridge Drive for developer

WAVERLY — The city struck an initial agreement with a developer trying to build housing in a Centennial Oaks subdivision to pave a gravel street, but not all council members were willing to bring the measure to a public hearing.
The Waverly City Council approved the resolution, 5-2, to spend approximately $376,000 of their bond proceeds to install water, sewer main and storm sewers in a joint street project to pave Eagle Ridge Drive to Eighth Street SE, and set a public hearing for Jan. 18 to vacate two cul-de-sacs at Spyglass Hill and Pinehurst Point in the Centennial Oaks Golf Club addition.
The cul-de-sacs, if approved in three separate readings at future council meetings, would become the private property of Echo Development Group, which would maintain, repair and plow them instead of the city.
But it was completing Eagle Ridge Drive that irked outgoing fire chief Dennis Happel, who said he and other developers had “never had this opportunity” for a free street.
“It is not the city’s responsibility to finish this” street, said Happel. “It just gives an outside developer a total, unfair advantage over the people in town that have developed, that have lots available.”
City staff agreed that the original subdivision, which was approved in 1999, had been handled poorly by the council and city staff at the time.
“There’s just no easy solution to this,” said city administrator James Bronner. “This is one of the many mistakes that was made in this subdivision that was allowed to go forward when it shouldn’t have been.”
The original developer — John McKee Development Inc. — was approved for a final plat and master plan without completing his development or the street, according to city documents.
Additional parts of the subdivision were added in phases until 2007, at which point McKee “was not financially able to complete the remaining development,” and State Bank and Trust Company took over the unsold lots, according to city documents.
The development was then sold to Cedar Investment Company in 2008, which sold 14 lots to Echo in 2017. Echo then began talks with the city to pave the road, which is mandatory in city code before any lots can be developed.
In the intervening years, cars got stuck in the muddy Eagle Ridge Drive until the city put down gravel. With the completion of nearby Cedar River Parkway, residents living in 145 housing units use the gravel road daily.
“I feel some frustration for Dennis ... This is definitely giving this developer an advantage,” said Ward 1 council member Brian Birgen. “On the other hand, I don’t think we can wait 20, 30, 40 years for someone to magically decide that they want to pave this road. I think we as a city want this done for connectivity.”
Ward 4 member Heather Beaufore and at-large member Matthew Schneider disagreed, voting against the measure.
“I’m not sure it’s something we have to do right now, considering we don’t know how many houses are going to be built,” Beaufore said. “There’s too many ‘I don’t know’s’ hanging around.”
