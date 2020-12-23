Waverly Council questions paving Eagle Ridge Drive for developer

“There’s just no easy solution to this,” said city administrator James Bronner. “This is one of the many mistakes that was made in this subdivision that was allowed to go forward when it shouldn’t have been.”

The original developer — John McKee Development Inc. — was approved for a final plat and master plan without completing his development or the street, according to city documents.

Additional parts of the subdivision were added in phases until 2007, at which point McKee “was not financially able to complete the remaining development,” and State Bank and Trust Company took over the unsold lots, according to city documents.

The development was then sold to Cedar Investment Company in 2008, which sold 14 lots to Echo in 2017. Echo then began talks with the city to pave the road, which is mandatory in city code before any lots can be developed.

In the intervening years, cars got stuck in the muddy Eagle Ridge Drive until the city put down gravel. With the completion of nearby Cedar River Parkway, residents living in 145 housing units use the gravel road daily.