Waverly council member advocates controversial declaration rejecting pandemic lockdowns

But the World Health Organization and 17 other national public health groups, including the American Public Health Association, said the recommendations of the declaration “would haphazardly and unnecessarily sacrifices lives,” calling it a “political statement” that “ignores sound public health expertise” and “preys on a frustrated populace.”

“We have seen the failure of the herd immunity experiment in nations such as Sweden, which has the highest mortality rate among Nordic countries,” the public health groups wrote Oct. 14.

Reached by phone Friday, Schneider noted he’s not in favor of policies the city has enacted, such as requiring masks in city buildings since August, and said other policies at the library and with the school board should be scrapped. But he also noted he hadn’t yet found an ally on city council to help him put forth a motion doing so.

“All of the policy is bad — anything COVID-related is terrible, other than washing your hands,” he said.