Waverly council member advocates controversial declaration rejecting pandemic lockdowns

WAVERLY — A city council member used the council member comments portion of Monday’s meeting to advocate for a COVID-19 policy that public health organizations have called “dangerous” and “deadly.”
At-large member Matthew Schneider brought up the Great Barrington Declaration, a proposal drafted by a libertarian think tank located in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and signed by a group of doctors. It advocates for a return to “normalcy” for those who wish to do so to minimize societal harm, and rejects lockdown proposals.
The declaration, signed Oct. 4, bemoans business, school and citizen lockdowns, citing their “devastating effects” on public health, particularly among children and the working poor. It defines “focused protection” as allowing “those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection,” otherwise known as “herd immunity.”
Schneider touted the document, which he said he believed was the “healthiest way forward for society.”
“I want to mention this because, as our city returns to normal, we should think of focused protection,” he said. “That’s essentially what we’ve been doing for centuries, and it’s also the most compassionate approach.”
But the World Health Organization and 17 other national public health groups, including the American Public Health Association, said the recommendations of the declaration “would haphazardly and unnecessarily sacrifices lives,” calling it a “political statement” that “ignores sound public health expertise” and “preys on a frustrated populace.”
“We have seen the failure of the herd immunity experiment in nations such as Sweden, which has the highest mortality rate among Nordic countries,” the public health groups wrote Oct. 14.
Support Local Journalism
Reached by phone Friday, Schneider noted he’s not in favor of policies the city has enacted, such as requiring masks in city buildings since August, and said other policies at the library and with the school board should be scrapped. But he also noted he hadn’t yet found an ally on city council to help him put forth a motion doing so.
“All of the policy is bad — anything COVID-related is terrible, other than washing your hands,” he said.
As of Friday, COVID-19 has killed nine residents of Bremer County and infected 647, and the county this week recorded two new outbreaks at long-term care facilities, including at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Schneider noted he didn’t believe deaths would rise if restrictions were lifted, but that ignoring “everything else” wasn’t a good “cost-benefit analysis.”
He lamented that he couldn’t see his own mother a few months ago, despite her having a terminal illness. He also said his furniture business has suffered under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ restrictions on “nonessential businesses,” which disrupted the supply chain at all levels, he said.
He also claimed that “productivity is down in America big-time,” and a return to normal — while keeping focus on populations vulnerable to the virus — was needed.
“Everyone needs to read this (declaration) and think about what’s happening,” he said. “They’re offering up what appears to be a much more sane solution.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.