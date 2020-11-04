Waverly council fires back at member suggesting requiring masks is 'ridiculous'

Bremer County has recorded nine deaths from coronavirus since March, but like most places in Iowa the average number of cases has climbed steeply in recent weeks, something Ward 3 member Rodney Drenkow pointed out with two different graphs he held up during the Zoom meeting.

“This is really not a time to let ourselves get complacent about what’s going on, because we’re in a lot of trouble right now,” Drenkow said.

He noted his five-year-old granddaughter has juvenile diabetes, and her immediately family stays “locked down” so that she avoids contracting and possibly dying from coronavirus.

“The more people that ignore the health protocol to get a handle on this disease, the harder it is for people to be able to — who have conditions — to be able to dodge this,” Drenkow said.

Ward 4 member Heather Beaufore said her protocol working in health care during flu season was washing her hands diligently and wearing a mask around patients and coworkers to break the chain of infection.

“The hospitals are getting full. I have been getting reports,” she said.

Schneider countered that there was “virtually no difference” between case numbers in places that implemented a mask mandate and those that did not.