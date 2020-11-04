Waverly council fires back at member suggesting requiring masks is 'ridiculous'

WAVERLY — Despite not having to do so, the Waverly City Council affirmed an existing resolution mandating face masks in city buildings on Monday, seemingly to quiet a critic in their midst.
At-large council member Matthew Schneider was the lone vote against the affirmation, in place since August, in the 6-1 vote at Monday’s meeting.
“What I’m against is us forcing citizens to wear a mask,” Schneider said. “These are public buildings. They should be treated as public buildings.”
Schneider at the last meeting used the comments portion to advocate for a controversial declaration calling for a stop to governmental requirements related to the coronavirus pandemic in favor of “herd immunity.” He suggested Monday that “the media is obsessed about these cases” which he said appeared “mild, and they’re kids, and no symptoms.”
“The whole argument is really, really quite ridiculous,” Schneider said. “Please help me understand what metrics are we looking for when we won’t require masks anymore.”
Ward 1 member Brian Birgen responded that he knew someone personally who “just got put in the hospital today because his oxygen levels were too low,” and accused Schneider of “pretending that this is some kind of conspiracy to make us afraid.”
“There are people dying. There are people’s grandparents and friends and colleagues dying,” Birgen said.
Bremer County has recorded nine deaths from coronavirus since March, but like most places in Iowa the average number of cases has climbed steeply in recent weeks, something Ward 3 member Rodney Drenkow pointed out with two different graphs he held up during the Zoom meeting.
“This is really not a time to let ourselves get complacent about what’s going on, because we’re in a lot of trouble right now,” Drenkow said.
He noted his five-year-old granddaughter has juvenile diabetes, and her immediately family stays “locked down” so that she avoids contracting and possibly dying from coronavirus.
“The more people that ignore the health protocol to get a handle on this disease, the harder it is for people to be able to — who have conditions — to be able to dodge this,” Drenkow said.
Ward 4 member Heather Beaufore said her protocol working in health care during flu season was washing her hands diligently and wearing a mask around patients and coworkers to break the chain of infection.
“The hospitals are getting full. I have been getting reports,” she said.
Schneider countered that there was “virtually no difference” between case numbers in places that implemented a mask mandate and those that did not.
“It’s actually even worse: When they implement the policy, the cases go up,” he said.
Schneider’s assertion is contradicted by several studies over the past year that show proper mask usage cuts transmission of the virus, and when it is transmitted, infections tend to be more mild.
The CDC issued guidance on April 3 advising everyone to wear a cloth face mask while in public when close contact with others is unavoidable, citing evidence on virus transmission from asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people.
Waverly continues to have no citywide mask mandate, unlike its larger Cedar Valley neighbors, Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Its only COVID-19 requirement locally is wearing a mask inside city-owned buildings like City Hall and the public library.
