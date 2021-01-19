Waverly council disagrees with decision, transparency around paving Eagle Ridge Drive

The council approved the agreement in late December on a 5-2 vote to use city bond proceeds to install water, sewer main and storm sewers in a joint street project to pave the portion of Eagle Ridge Drive that is currently gravel.

City staff noted at the time that, because of the original developer abandoning the subdivision years before as well as the heavy traffic, it was a unique circumstance.

Unlike Drenkow, Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen said he wouldn’t have changed his vote and thought it was a good deal, but said he thought there would be three readings of the agreement, not one, and that city staff could be seen as showing “favoritism” toward Echo over the deal.

“I think there are lots of people who accuse the city of backroom deals, and while I don’t think that’s what happened here, I think the optics of it are not good,” Birgen said.

At-large Councilwoman Ann Rathe said she agreed the process was “confusing,” and said city staff might do well to have “more of a menu” of options for developers so they know what assistance is available.

“I think we need to have more consistent interactions with developers, more transparency,” Rathe said.