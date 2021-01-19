Waverly council disagrees with decision, transparency around paving Eagle Ridge Drive

WAVERLY — After hearing from irked constituents, council members who initially voted last month to help a developer pave a street in a subdivision told city staff they were confused by the process, with at least one saying he would have voted differently.
Nonetheless, the first reading of a related ordinance that would vacate two cul-de-sacs at Spyglass Hill and Pinehurst Point in the Centennial Oaks Golf Club addition in Waverly passed 5-1 Monday night, with at-large Councilman Matthew Schneider registering the lone no vote. Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore was absent.
If it passes two more readings, the cul-de-sacs will be transferred to Echo Development Group, which would maintain, repair and plow them as private drives.
But the cul-de-sacs themselves weren’t at issue so much as the initial agreement with Echo to share the cost of paving Eagle Ridge Drive to Eighth Street S.E. at a cost of around $376,000, an issue council members noted generated plenty of emails from constituents.
“I know that the ordinance that we are voting on tonight ... is basically to complete the development agreement, and since we’ve already passed the development agreement, it doesn’t really make any sense to not pass the ordinance,” said Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow. “But I just want to go on record that I have real reservations about this, and if I were able to turn back the clock, I probably would have voted no.”
The council approved the agreement in late December on a 5-2 vote to use city bond proceeds to install water, sewer main and storm sewers in a joint street project to pave the portion of Eagle Ridge Drive that is currently gravel.
City staff noted at the time that, because of the original developer abandoning the subdivision years before as well as the heavy traffic, it was a unique circumstance.
Unlike Drenkow, Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen said he wouldn’t have changed his vote and thought it was a good deal, but said he thought there would be three readings of the agreement, not one, and that city staff could be seen as showing “favoritism” toward Echo over the deal.
“I think there are lots of people who accuse the city of backroom deals, and while I don’t think that’s what happened here, I think the optics of it are not good,” Birgen said.
At-large Councilwoman Ann Rathe said she agreed the process was “confusing,” and said city staff might do well to have “more of a menu” of options for developers so they know what assistance is available.
“I think we need to have more consistent interactions with developers, more transparency,” Rathe said.
William Werger, director of community and economic development, said while he was “maybe not as clear” as he could have been, he tried to clear up the confusion during the December meeting. He also noted the development agreement needed to come first before any development could be done, as per city code.
“We really needed to know whether a project was going to be approved in order to move forward with all the other steps,” Werger said.
Schneider, who along with Beaufore voted no on the December agreement, noted everyone’s protestations were too late.
“I suspect everyone’s going to vote, and no one’s going to be happy,” he said. “It is what it is, and hopefully we roll on.”
5 times Waverly City Council meetings were definitely not boring in 2020
Think Waverly City Council discussions are snooze fests? You won't after reading about these five meetings staff writer Amie Rivers wrote about in 2020.
Though one council member advocated for an outright ban and another for leaving the law alone, Waverly is on track to limit displays of fireworks within city limits to just three days in early July, rather than two weeks.
A recently-formed task force on diversity and equity isn't quite ready to tackle the issue of a Charles City high school baseball player receiving racial taunts in Waverly over the summer.
WAVERLY — A city council member used the council member comments portion of Monday’s meeting to advocate for a COVID-19 policy that public hea…
The Waverly City Council affirmed an existing resolution mandating face masks in city buildings on Monday, seemingly to quiet a critic in their midst.
Even as the number of residents with active cases of coronavirus is higher in Bremer County than elsewhere, a resolution simply affirming the governor's latest proclamation became contentious at a city council work session.