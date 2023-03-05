WAVERLY — Residents of Bremer County will enjoy the fruits of several major construction projects in Waverly this year as they near completion.

According Heidi Solheim, the chief operating officer for Waverly Health Center, construction is 99% complete on its new emergency department. With its original building date back to the 1960s, Solheim said, they needed to update the building to accommodate Waverly’s growing community and modern demands.

“We were able to design an emergency department based on what the needs are now versus what they were 60 or 50 years ago,” Solheim said.

The entire project is 70,000 square feet, with 40,000 feet coming from the new emergency department and the rest being remodeling. Better mobility was a key consideration to the project, along with more space for patients and visiting specialists from Mason City and the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area.

The new emergency department includes a central nurse’s station with patient rooms around it. This allows the staff to have a better understanding of what’s happening in the department and helps in the event of a security or safety issue.

Planning for the project started in 2017. Ground was broken in October and work continued through the pandemic. While there were some slowdowns due to supply chain issues, Solheim said, they were able to stay on schedule and keep snags to a minimum.

“We thankfully had already had all the bids in on most of the main materials to get started, like the steel and such were already on order in the United States,” Solheim said. “But I think the ongoing problems with the supply chain are still [causing] some challenges in the construction industry.”

Waverly-Shell Rock

Elsewhere, Waverly-Shell Rock School District is moving along with the construction of two new elementary schools. According to Superintendent Ed Klamoth, progress has been steady since May when ground was broken, and the schools should be ready to accept students this year.

The process began two years ago when the district brought in Estes Construction to do a facilities assessment. It recommended building two schools in Waverly and renovating both the high school and the Shell Rock Elementary building.

“That was part of the conversation with the community group was, do we expand our current buildings? But where they’re located they’re kind of landlocked with buildings around them, and so that was really tough to think about doing that,” Klamfoth said. “Not to mention parent pickup and drop-off is challenging, there isn’t much parking in those, they’re antiquated facilities, and so the groups just decided that we’d be better to just build new.”

Work on the high school will start in the spring, while renovations in Shell Rock will likely start in late summer. Work began on the new elementary buildings last spring. The first school, located in the northeast of town, should be completed by August, while the west building should be done by early November.

Wartburg College

Wartburg College is also making strides in the renovation of two of the Ubuntu Center’s three residence Halls. According to Emily Christensen, assistant director of marketing and communications, work on Vollmer Hall was completed last summer and included an addition to the building with a new elevator, lounge space and community kitchen. Work on Slife Hall is underway and will wrap up before the beginning of the school year.

“Renovations created more accessible living spaces throughout the building,” Christensen wrote.

New plumbing, heating and air conditioning have been added, along with expansions to restrooms and shower areas and eight suites for students with unique housing needs. Additional lounge, office and program/activity spaces are were also created.