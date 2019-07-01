WAVERLY — Over the past two years, a large amount of fresh produce from the Waverly Community Sharing Garden and Orchard has been donated to area churches and social service agencies, plus the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Relying upon grants, in-kind donations, plus volunteers, the project converted several lots ruined by the 2008 Cedar River flood.
This summer, two Green Iowa Americorps members, Meghan Silbernagel and Jared Schulz, are serving as coordinators. They help with volunteers to supervise the daily garden needs, plus help distribute produce to organizations. The wet spring had its challenges, but the plants and trees are now growing and producing. This year, more than 2,000 onions, 275 plus tomato plants, more than 150 peppers, plus many others will be providing healthy, nutritious food to food insecure families.
Volunteers wishing to help may do so on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. The garden is located on Second Avenue S.W. and Fifth Avenue S.W., just south of the Farmers Market.
The city of Waverly, along with Bremer County Iowa State University Extension, and master gardeners provide support and guidance, plus in-kind donations.
