Waverly coffee roaster takes craft to new level

Instead, it’s all about the finish temperature, which tells a story on its own. It’s the temperature recorded when a batch of beans is finished roasting. That number then becomes part of the batch’s name along with the beans’ country of origin. 418 Honduras signifies a darker coffee, while 391 Burundi refers to a lighter coffee.

For coffee aficionados, it’s easy to hone in on preferred tastes. For beginners, the website offers a survey to help customers find a blend that suits them best at thinkwell.coffee/customorder.

Typical coffee shop operations rely on replicating the flavor so the customer knows exactly what they’re getting.

“Ours is the exact opposite of that. Each batch is unique,” he said. “Even if I try to roast it the same way two times in a row, it’s not going to taste the same. It’s going to be in the ballpark and most people won’t notice that and that’s fine, but at the heart of it, it’s not the same.”

Erik began roasting coffee beans at home in an old popcorn popper about 10 years ago.

“When I found out I could roast at home a light bulb turned on in my head,” he said.