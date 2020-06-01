Waverly city parks reopen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAVERLY — On Monday, all Waverly city playgrounds and the skate park reopened.

Social distancing practices will continue to be in place. Park users are asked to please not gather in groups over 10. Restrooms and drinking fountains will be cleaned daily. Shelters will be cleaned and trash removed daily, however shelters and playground equipment will not be sanitized. The city is now accepting shelter reservations for dates after July 1.

Waverly City Hall and Civic Center will continue to be closed to the public until further notice. Staff will be available by phone or email to keep services functioning. The city is accepting Civic Center reservations for dates after July 1.

The Rail Trail, Dog Park and Harlington Cemetery will continue be open as normal. Social distancing will be encouraged and practiced. Cemetery lot inquiries can be addressed by calling (319) 352-6263.

The Waverly Municipal Golf Course will now be open as normal. The Pro Shop is open as normal at 50% capacity, social distancing practices will continue to be in place. Rented golf carts will continue to be sanitized with bleach-based products.

The Waverly Swimming Pool is currently closed. A decision will be made by July 1 in regards to opening or closing the pool for the season. We are not accepting any pool party reservations or selling pool passes at this time.

