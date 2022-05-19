 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly city offices closed May 30 for Memorial Day

city of waverly logo

WATERLOO -- City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day.

Monday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, May 31. Please have both out for collection by 7 a.m.

The Recycling Center and the Yard Waste Site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28.

Bremer County Fair Association Celebrate Start to Laying the Groundwork for New Fairgrounds - 4/29/22

Waverly school groundbreaking

Waverly school groundbreaking

Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony May 11, 2022, for the new northeast elementary construction project.

This is how love changes your brain

