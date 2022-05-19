Waverly city offices closed May 30 for Memorial Day

WATERLOO -- City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day.

Monday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, May 31. Please have both out for collection by 7 a.m.

The Recycling Center and the Yard Waste Site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28.

