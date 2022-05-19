Waverly city offices closed May 30 for Memorial Day

WATERLOO -- City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day.
Monday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, May 31. Please have both out for collection by 7 a.m.
The Recycling Center and the Yard Waste Site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
Bremer Fair - 2
The Bremer County Fair Association was joined by Waverly city officials, to celebrate the milestone of starting the groundwork at the future site of the new fairgrounds.
Bremer Fair - 3
The Bremer County Fair Association was joined by 4-H members to celebrate the milestone of starting the groundwork at the future site of the new fairgrounds.
Bremer Fair - 4
4-H members celebrate the milestone of beginning groundwork at the future site of the new Bremer County Fairgrounds.
Bremer Fair - 5
The Bremer County Fair Association celebrated a milestone, the start of groundwork at the future site of the new fairgrounds.
