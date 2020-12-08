 Skip to main content
Waverly City Council reaffirms mask mandate in city buildings
Matthew Schneider

Matthew Schneider

WAVERLY — Waverly reaffirmed its mandate requiring face coverings in public buildings like City Hall and the library over the protestations of one council member.

The resolution was affirmed by the City Council on Monday night, 6-1, with at-large Councilman Matthew Schneider dissenting.

Schneider has refused to support the mandate since its inception in August. He has cited various reasons — including a controversial declaration that rejected stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic. That view has been criticized by the World Health Organization and other groups as ignoring “sound public health expertise.”

On Monday, Schneider said he didn’t believe the virus was “what it appears to be,” suggested “the media has distorted this so badly,” said incorrectly that COVID-19 hospitalizations are down and claimed “healthy people aren’t dying from this” but that “suicide ideation” had increased during the pandemic.

“I’m pleading with my fellow council members to take an evidence-based approach to this,” Schneider said.

At-large Councilwoman Ann Rathe, a psychiatrist who works at the Waverly Health Center, refuted Schneider’s claims.

“There is evidence to show this is a dangerous disease,” she said. “There are people dying in Bremer County who wouldn’t be dead if it wasn’t for the COVID-19 virus.”

As of Tuesday, Bremer County has recorded 27 deaths from COVID-19 out of more than 2,000 people who have been diagnosed.

Schneider said he was worried about those who need to use the library, noting people without internet access are “shut off.”

“We’re talking about equity,” he said. “That causes a lot of problems.”

Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore agreed there are problems caused by people staying at home more often, including “increased substance abuse, domestic abuse, child abuse and economic hardships.” She said she believed hand washing and social distancing are more important than wearing a mask.

“I strongly believe we are lacking in public education and public health presence in the community,” Beaufore said.

“I agree, but what we’re being asked is to reaffirm the mask resolution,” Rathe replied. “Hand washing would be impossible to enforce.”

