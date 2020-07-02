Waverly chamber surveying residents on COVID-19 impact

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY – The Waverly Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Main Street Iowa, is seeking the public’s help to assess the impacts of COVID-19.

The survey can be completed in under three minutes and all information is collected anonymously.

The link to the survey is https://getfoureyes.com/s/6efhR/.

Responses will be valuable to the efforts of Waverly businesses to welcome consumers back to a clean, safe, and comfortable setting; and to strategize and prioritize actions as the community emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

