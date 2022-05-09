 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly Chamber receives awards from Main Street Iowa

DES MOINES - Waverly volunteer Don Meyer, received the Governor’s Leadership Award for his time as the 2020 and 2021 board chair for the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Program.

Waverly Chamber Executive Director Travis Toliver was one of 53 Main Street Directors who received the 2022 Spirit of Main Street Award, for his work in helping to lead Waverly’s Main Street Program and staff during the pandemic.

Main Street Iowa hosted the annual Main Street Iowa Development Awards celebration at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines.

The program honored the efforts of those who work tirelessly to revitalize Iowa’s downtowns – the heart and soul of communities across the state.

