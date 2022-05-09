Waverly Chamber receives awards from Main Street Iowa

DES MOINES - Waverly volunteer Don Meyer, received the Governor’s Leadership Award for his time as the 2020 and 2021 board chair for the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Program.
Waverly Chamber Executive Director Travis Toliver was one of 53 Main Street Directors who received the 2022 Spirit of Main Street Award, for his work in helping to lead Waverly’s Main Street Program and staff during the pandemic.
Main Street Iowa hosted the annual Main Street Iowa Development Awards celebration at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines.
The program honored the efforts of those who work tirelessly to revitalize Iowa’s downtowns – the heart and soul of communities across the state.
An architect's depiction of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, looking at the main entryway on the south end of the building.
Architect's depictions of new Waverly elementary schools
Invision Architecture of Waterloo is designing the planned new elementary schools that will be built in Waverly. These are some drawings of the proposed buildings' exteriors along with some of the indoor spaces.
WSR west elementary media center view
An architect's depiction of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, looking towards the media center.
WSR NE elementary south view
An architect's depiction of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, looking at the main entryway on the south end of the building.
WSR NE elementary hill view
An architect's depiction of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, looking at it from a hill near the building.
WSR NE elementary media center view
An architect's depiction of the planned northeast elementary school, looking at the building's media center.
WSR west elementary commons
The cafeteria and commons area of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted in an architect's drawing.
WSR west elementary lower level studio 2
A classroom on the lower level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary lower level studio
A classroom on the lower level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary main floor corridor
The corridor on the main floor of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary media center
The media center on the lower level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elemtentary main level studio 2
A classroom on the main level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary main level studio
A classroom on the main level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary commons
The cafeteria and commons area of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted in an architect's drawing.
WSR NE elementary lower level studio 2
A classroom on the lower level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR NE elementary lower level studio
A classroom on the lower level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR NE elementary main corridor
The corridor on the main floor of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR NE elementary media center
The media center on the lower level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR NE elementary main level studio 2
A classroom on the main level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR NE elementary main level studio
A classroom on the main level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary main level plan
Plans for the main level of the west elementary school in Waverly.
WSR west elementary lower level plan
Plans for the lower level of the west elementary school in Waverly.
WSR NE elementary lower level plan
Plans for the lower level of the northeast elementary school in Waverly.