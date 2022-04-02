 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly Chamber of Commerce holds annual awards celebration

Dean Soash

Soash
WAVERLY – The Waverly Chamber of Commerce held its 46th annual Awards Celebration on Thursday. This year’s awards ceremony was held in the ballroom at Wartburg College’s Saemann Student Center.

The award recipients are listed below.

Community Service Award: Jeremy Langner.

Distinguished Non-Profit Award: The Larrabee Center.

Distinguished Small Business Award: Bo Studio 121.

Distinguished Large Business Award: United Equipment Accessories.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dean Soash.

