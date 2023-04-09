WAVERLY — The Waverly Chamber of Commerce held its 47th annual Awards Celebration on March 30 at Wartburg College’s Saemann Student Center to recognize the recipients and celebrate the year’s accomplishments.

Chamber of Commerce Main Street Executive Director Travis Toliver welcomed almost 120 attendees from Waverly’s business community to the event before introducing 2022 Board Chair Chris Knudson, who highlighted the chamber’s achievements over the past year and talked about the organization’s new strategic plan.

2023 Board Chair Kristin Vowell also spoke about the organization’s future under her leadership. Award recipients included:

Wartburg College Community Service Award: Don Meyer for his unexpected two terms as board chair for the Waverly Chamber Main Street Program and leading the organization through the COVID -19 pandemic.

Signs & Designs Distinguished Small Business Award: Thompson Shoes for their unprecedented 50 years of business in the Waverly community.

Waverly Health Center Distinguished Large Business Award: Nestle for the many years of dedication and service to both the Chamber and Waverly community

The United Equipment Accessories Distinguished Nonprofit Award: Waverly Health Center Foundation for their fundraising efforts to help with completing the Center’s recent expansion project.

First Bank Lifetime Achievement Award: Dan McKenzie for his lifelong dedication to the community of Waverly.