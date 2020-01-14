Waverly Chamber Music Series set for Sunday

WAVERLY -- Waverly Chamber Music Series is set to host John Krebs, a collaborative pianist, and Philip Wharton, a composer/violinist, in a 2 p.m. performance Sunday in the Narthex at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 301 First St. NW.

Krebs has experience performing piano in countries such as Germany, Scotland and Thailand as well as teaching in Midwestern colleges.

All individuals with an interest in music are invited; the event is free to the public and open to any age. Attendees can expect to wear casual dress and are encouraged to support the WCMS through free-will donations. For more information, go to www.waverlychambermusicseries.com or email waverlychambermusicseries@gmail.com.