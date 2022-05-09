Waverly Chamber Ambassadors recognize local businesses

Waverly Ambassadors recognize businesses

WAVERLY – The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors has presented several awards to new local businesses.

The Golden Thistle Home & Gifts,114 E. Bremer Ave., received a First Dollar award with a ribbon cutting. New owner Sherry Bormann purchased and re-opened the store in March 2022.

A ribbon cutting took place and a First Dollar award was presented to Bobby Hart DesignFarm,106 2nd St. SE, an art studio. DesignFarm offers youth art lessons Wednesdays and Thursdays for ages 7 and up and plan to offer two summer camps. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/DesignFarmWaverly.

The Progress Award was presented to Stacy Hoard, new store manager at the Waverly Hy-Vee at 1311 4th St. SW. Hoard has been with Hy-Vee for 28 years.

The Ambassador Committee held a ribbon cutting for Soifer Family McDonald’s at the largest PlayPlace structure in Iowa. McDonald’s,1203 4th St. SW, began remodeling the restaurant and PlayPlace area in 2020. For more information,visit soiferfamilymcdonalds.com.

The Ambassadors Program is the public relations arm of the Waverly chamber. For more information, call 319-352-4526, or email waverly@waverlychamber.com.

