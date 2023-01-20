 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly Chamber Ambassadors recognize local businesses

waverly chamber logo

WAVERLY — The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented one local church with a Progress Awards and also held ribbon cuttings for two new businesses, presenting them with First Dollar Awards.

The Ambassadors presented Trinity United Methodist Church at 1400 W. Bremer Ave. with a Progress Award to celebrate their current pastor, Kwang Song, who was appointed to pastor the church in July 2022. He attended seminary in Chicago, Illinois, and served the Korean United Methodist Church in Iowa City prior to serving in Waverly. You can find more information about the church on their website, www.trinitywaverly.org.

The Ambassadors presented Nick Graham, owner of the Red Fox Hotel and Event Center, with a First Dollar Award and a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of the business at 1900 Heritage Way. Graham purchased the building and renovated it from top to bottom. For more information or to reserve a hotel room, please visit their website at www.redfoxwaverly.com.

The Ambassadors presented a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting for the Waverly Market, located at 123 E. Bremer Ave. Tim and Rebecca Lalk received the award for the business they have been operating as a maker’s market for small businesses to rent space since November. For more information, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087570633839.

The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, and recruiting new members to the organization.

For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.

