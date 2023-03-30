WAVERLY – The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently held a ribbon cutting for one new business in Waverly, presenting them with a First Dollar Award, and also presented one local business with a Progress Award.
The Ambassadors presented Paul and Mary Leisinger, owners of Haven at the Fox at 1900 Heritage Way, with a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of their coffee shop in January 2023. They serve a large variety of drinks as well as homemade pastries and other breakfast items from 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. every day.
The Ambassadors presented Rada Manufacturing at 905 Industrial St., with a Progress Award as they celebrate the company’s 75
th anniversary in 2023.
Photos: Iowa women advance to Final Four
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (right) and head coach Lisa Bluder celebrate as Clark leaves the floor during the fourth quarter of the Seattle 4 regional final on Sunday night.
Stephen Brashear, Associated Press
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), guard Kate Martin (20) and forward Addison O'Grady celebrate while guard Molly Davis (1) looks on after the Hawkeyes won the Seattle 4 regional final with a 97-83 victory over Louisville on Sunday night.
Stephen Brashear, Associated Press
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (center) forward Monika Czinano (25) and guard Kate Martin (right) celebrate after defeating Louisville 97-83 in the Seattle 4 regional final to reach the Final Four on Sunday night. It is the Hawkeyes first Final Four trip in 30 years.
Caean Couto, Associated Press
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of the Seattle 4 regional final on Sunday night in Seattle. Clark finished with a triple-double stat line of 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.
Stephen Brashear, Associated Press
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder yells to her team during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Louisville in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Louisville guard Merissah Russell (13) shoots against guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) shoots the ball against Iowa forward Monika Czinano during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Louisville forward Nyla Harris (2) and Iowa forward Monika Czinano (25) fight for a rebound during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) drives past Iowa guard Kate Martin during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz reacts during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament against Iowa, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard Morgan Jones (24) closes in on defense during the second quarter of a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Caean Couto
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) is congratulated by teammates Merissah Russell (13) and Olivia Cochran during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Iowa in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Louisville guard Mykasa Robinson (5) beats Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) to a rebound in the second quarter of a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Caean Couto
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (right) looks for an open shot as Louisville guard Mykasa Robinson defends in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' Elite Eight game Sunday in Seattle. Clark was named the Naismith Player of the Year on Wednesday in Dallas.
Caean Couto, Associated Press
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) celebrates scoring a 3-point basket against Iowa during the the first quarter of a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Caean Couto
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Louisville forward Olivia Cochran passes the ball away as Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano, back left, and McKenna Warnock (14) surround her during the first quarter Sunday night.
Caean Couto
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Louisville forward Nyla Harris (2) goes up to shoot against Iowa forward Monika Czinano during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Louisville guard and Rock Island graduate Chrislyn Carr (3) shoots the ball over Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall during the first half of the Seattle 4 regional final on Sunday night. Carr finished with 11 points.
Stephen Brashear, Associated Press
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith, center, goes up for a shot against Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke, left, and guard Caitlin Clark during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, left, looks to pass the ball against Louisville guard Morgan Jones, center, and forward Olivia Cochran during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder protests a call during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Louisville in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa forward McKenna Warnock, center, and guard Kate Martin, right, celebrate with teammate Caitlin Clark during the first half of the Hawkeyes' Elite Eight win over Louisville on Sunday in Seattle. Warnock and Martin both spent plenty of time visiting family in the Quad-Cities area as youths.
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa forward Monika Czinano, front left, and Louisville forward Olivia Cochran battle for a rebound during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, left, looks to pass the ball against Louisville guard Morgan Jones, center, and forward Olivia Cochran during the first half of Sunday's Elite 8 game in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear, Associated Press
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard Morgan Jones (24) closes in on defense during the second quarter of the Seattle 4 regional final on Sunday night. Clark finished with a triple-double stat line of 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.
Caean Couto, Associated Press
iowa fan photo
More than three hours before Iowa's Elite Eight women's basketball game against Louisville tipped off Sunday, several hundred fans had already shown up at the Queen Anne Beer Hall in Seattle. The game between the Hawkeyes and Cardinals was not over by press time. Head to
qconline.com for complete coverage.
STEVE BATTERSON
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz hugs forward Olivia Cochran (44) as Cochran leaves the floor during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament against Iowa, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. Iowa won 97-83. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall, second from left, guard Kate Martin, third from left, and forward Monika Czinano, third from right, celebrate after Sunday night's Elite Eight win over Louisville in Seattle.
Caean Couto
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guards Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin hug during the second half of an Elite Eight win over Louisville on Sunday night in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Kate Martin celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament against Louisville, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. Iowa won 97-83. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guards Gabbie Marshall (24) and Caitlin Clark hug during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament against Louisville, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. Iowa won 97-83. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Caean Couto
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa players, including guard guard Caitlin Clark, front center, forward Hannah Stuelke, front left, and guard Kate Martin (20) celebrate after an Elite 8 basketball game of the NCAA Tournament against Louisville, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. Iowa won 97-83. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Caean Couto
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith, right, attempts to drive past guard Kate Martin during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. Iowa won 97-83. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, fights Louisville forward Nyla Harris, left, and guard Merissah Russell for a loose ball during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. Iowa won 97-83. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Kate Martin drives to the basket against Louisville guard Mykasa Robinson (5) during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. Iowa won 97-83. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) goes up for a shot against Louisville guard Merissah Russell during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. Iowa won 97-83. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a 3-point shot during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament against Louisville, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. Iowa won 97-83. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates with fans as she exits the court after winning an Elite 8 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against Louisville, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Caean Couto
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Kate Martin shoots the ball during the second half of the Hawkeyes' 97-83 win over Louisville on Sunday in an Elite Eight game in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa forwards Monika Czinano (25) and Hannah Stuelke (45) and guard Kate Martin (20) fight Louisville guard Merissah Russell for a rebound during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. Iowa won 97-83. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) and guard Merissah Russell collide during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. Iowa won 97-83. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder holds up a net during a victory celebration after an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament against Louisville, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Caean Couto
NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shows off the trophy as she celebrates after an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament against Louisville, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. Iowa won 97-83. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Caean Couto
