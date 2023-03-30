WAVERLY – The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently held a ribbon cutting for one new business in Waverly, presenting them with a First Dollar Award, and also presented one local business with a Progress Award.

The Ambassadors presented Paul and Mary Leisinger, owners of Haven at the Fox at 1900 Heritage Way, with a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of their coffee shop in January 2023. They serve a large variety of drinks as well as homemade pastries and other breakfast items from 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. every day.