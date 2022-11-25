 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waverly Chamber Ambassadors recognize area businesses

  • Updated
  • 0

WAVERLY — The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented two local businesses with Progress Awards and also held a ribbon cutting for one new business in Waverly, presenting it with a First Dollar Award.

The Ambassadors presented United Equipment Accessories, Inc. with a Progress Award celebrating their 70th year in business at 2103 E. Bremer Ave. As a family business, UEA is proud to be a part of the Waverly community for the past 70 years, serving their employees, community and customers worldwide.

They also presented Crosspoint Church with a Progress Award celebrating the launch of its School of Arts in October at 215 Third St. N.W. Pastor Fisher Woodley, executive director of the school of arts, received the award. He reports that the school currently has approximately 100 students for ages 6 to 60 and they currently offer lessons in voice, piano, guitar, bass and ukulele.

People are also reading…

Wear It, LLC, a screen printing business located at 215 Third St. N.W., received a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting. Amy Epley and her husband, Kenny, received the award.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian and Russian soldiers train for a harsh winter ahead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News