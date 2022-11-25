Waverly Chamber Ambassadors recognize area businesses

WAVERLY — The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented two local businesses with Progress Awards and also held a ribbon cutting for one new business in Waverly, presenting it with a First Dollar Award.
The Ambassadors presented United Equipment Accessories, Inc. with a Progress Award celebrating their 70th year in business at 2103 E. Bremer Ave. As a family business, UEA is proud to be a part of the Waverly community for the past 70 years, serving their employees, community and customers worldwide.
They also presented Crosspoint Church with a Progress Award celebrating the launch of its School of Arts in October at 215 Third St. N.W. Pastor Fisher Woodley, executive director of the school of arts, received the award. He reports that the school currently has approximately 100 students for ages 6 to 60 and they currently offer lessons in voice, piano, guitar, bass and ukulele.
Wear It, LLC, a screen printing business located at 215 Third St. N.W., received a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting. Amy Epley and her husband, Kenny, received the award.
