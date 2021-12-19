Waverly cancer survivor becomes Hope Lodge Hero for fundraising efforts

WAVERLY – Tom Michel is a Hope Lodge Hero.

It wasn’t recognition he sought, but as a cancer survivor, the Waverly man credits the American Cancer Society Russell and Ann Gerdin Hope Lodge in Iowa City with providing him the comfort and respite he needed in the fight for his life.

Michel and his wife, Paula, his caregiver, are participants in the Hope Lodge Heroes Campaign through December, helping to raise funds to support Hope Lodge as a valuable resource for cancer patients and their caregivers. Free lodging is provided if they are traveling far from home for outpatient care related to their cancer diagnosis.

The Michels didn’t hesitate when asked to lend their support. They stayed at Hope Lodge when he was receiving cancer treatments at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

“We saw firsthand how the lodge benefited us and the other patients we were around at that time. It’s kind of under the radar, in a sense, and doesn’t get a lot of hype in newspapers or on TV. The only ones who understand the greatness of the lodge are the ones who go through it. It was an easy decision to be part of the campaign.”

If not for the American Cancer Society’s research and Hope Lodge, Tom believes, “I might not be here.” Being a Hope Lodge Hero is his way of paying it forward. This is the inaugural year for the campaign, which hopes to raise awareness and funds for Hope Lodge to ensure its future.

In February, Tom will celebrate 10 years of cancer remission. It was near Thanksgiving 2011 when he noticed a bump on his neck while shaving. He was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer that was “either tongue- or tonsil-based. They never could figure that out, so it was listed as ‘unknown primary.’”

The Michels weren’t just anxious about his condition. The couple was concerned about making the two-hour daily drive from their Waverly home to Iowa City in the middle of a harsh Iowa winter. They worried about being caught in a snowstorm, as well as the stress that would come from traveling five days a week while Tom completed 35 rigorous days of radiation and three chemotherapy treatments — “one at the beginning, another in the middle and one at the end,” Tom said.

“It was a strict regimen, and U of I was adamant that it needed to be done within that protocol, so what would happen if I had to miss a treatment or two?”

Staying in a hotel for more than a month, especially at a time when their family budget was being stretched by health care expenses, was an expensive option. Paula said the American Cancer Society placed them on a waiting list for Hope Lodge.

“It was full at the time, so they gave us a list of hotels that gave discounts to U of I patients and provided a transportation van to and from treatment. We were in the hotel for five to seven days, then there was an opening at Hope Lodge. Again, there was a van to take him to and from his daily treatments. We were there for six or seven weeks,” she explained.

“Guests who stay at the Hope Lodge in Iowa City travel from all over the state and from across the country to receive care in our city,” said Kevin Kann, director of development for the American Cancer Society. “Facing cancer is hard, and having to travel away from home for treatment can make it even harder. We are so grateful for all our Hope Lodge Heroes for stepping up to raise funds to ensure availability of this valuable resource for cancer patients and their caregivers this year and for years to come.”

In a typical year, Hope Lodge provides over 12,000 free nights of lodging for approximately 700 cancer patients and caregivers whose best treatment option may be far from home, saving them an estimated $1.2 million in hotel costs. Every Hope Lodge also offers a variety of resources and information about cancer and how best to fight the disease.

Hope Lodge was closed during the pandemic, which has had a negative impact on contributions to the facility. Now in the process of re-opening, there is a need for financial assistance.

The Michels appreciated the nurturing, homey atmosphere, woodsy setting and lodge-like surroundings, as well as a communal kitchen to prepare their own food and private quarters where Tom could rest between treatments.

Tom, who retired from AgVantage FS in 2013, describes Hope Lodge as a “Ronald McDonald House for grown-ups and an essential part of my treatment.”

“It’s an escape. Everybody there is fighting for their lives, literally. With that comes all kinds of stress and anxiety so having a safe place to be by yourself, or with other people, and not have to worry about cost and getting to your treatments, it allows you to concentrate on getting well,” he explained.

Paula, who is semi-retired from Wartburg College, praised the community support for Hope Lodge. “Every Tuesday morning Panera brought over day-old pastries, croissants and breads, and we could take what we needed. A church group served us pizza one night. Hope Lodge is near Carver Hawkeye Arena and some players would come over and donate basketball tickets. There was always a list you got get on to go to a game, and we were able to see two different games. The heart that people have for Hope Lodge is amazing,” she said.

To make a donation, use this link: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/michel. To learn more about Hope Lodge: https://www.cancer.org/treatment/support-programs-and-services/patient-lodging/hope-lodge/iowa-city/about-our-facility.html

