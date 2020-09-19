Waverly cancels community Halloween, Christmas events

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street program have canceled two upcoming events: The Jack-O-Lantern Night downtown trick-or-treat event and the annual Christmas Greetings on Main.

The chamber will hold a virtual pumpkin carving contest the last week of October and a Holiday Drive-In Movie Night, however.

“We hope that by offering these two events, in lieu of our canceled ones, will still bring the spirit of both the fall and holiday seasons to our community in a different, but safe, way this year,” said Travis Toliver, executive director, in a news release.

More information on both events will be forthcoming on the chamber’s website and social media platforms.

