Waverly cancels community Halloween, Christmas events
120816jm-waverly-greetings-on-main-01

From left to right, Harper Keith, Liam Keith, Lane Epley and Madeline Keith entertain passersby from the windows of Bella Nails & Boutique at the 2016 Waverly Christmas Greetings on Main.

 Courier File Photo

WAVERLY — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street program have canceled two upcoming events: The Jack-O-Lantern Night downtown trick-or-treat event and the annual Christmas Greetings on Main.

The chamber will hold a virtual pumpkin carving contest the last week of October and a Holiday Drive-In Movie Night, however.

“We hope that by offering these two events, in lieu of our canceled ones, will still bring the spirit of both the fall and holiday seasons to our community in a different, but safe, way this year,” said Travis Toliver, executive director, in a news release.

More information on both events will be forthcoming on the chamber’s website and social media platforms.

