{{featured_button_text}}
road closed clip art

WAVERLY — The Adams Parkway Bridge in Waverly (north of Nestle’s and Waverly Utilities) will be closed for about two months starting May 6.

This bridge will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians for repairs.

For many Waverly residents, Cedar Lane will become the detour route around this closed bridge. All vehicles on Cedar Lane need to be cautious of pedestrians along the road.

If you have any question or concerns, please call 352-9065.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments