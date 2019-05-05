WAVERLY — Starting Monday, the Adams Parkway Bridge in Waverly north of Nestle’s and Waverly Utilities will be closed for repairs until June 28.
Cedar Lane will become the detour route around the bridge, which will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians.
If you have any question or concerns, call 352-9065.
