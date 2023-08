WAVERLY – The Waverly Exchange Club, in partnership with Waverly Health Center, The W and Thrivent-Monica Severson, is hosting the Best Dam Run to Prevent Child Abuse on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The event will have a half marathon, 10K run, 5K run and a 5K walk leaving from the Waverly Civic Center.

For more information and to register, go to GetMeRegistered.com/BestDamRun or WaverlyExchangeClub.org.

All proceeds go to Waverly Exchange Club causes which include the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Friends of the Family, Girls Little League Softball and other area charitable organizations.

