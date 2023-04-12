WAVERLY — The Waverly Bark Park Easter Egg Hunt is set for Sunday.

This event is a free Easter Egg Hunt for dogs. The park is located at 1403 Eighth St. S.E.

There will be nearly 2,000 treat tilled eggs to sniff out. This event is open to the public and all friendly dogs and their families are invited. There will also be a dog/cat food drive.

Registration opens at 1 p.m. with the hunt starting at 1:30 p.m. Dogs must be leashed for the event.

Volunteers are still being sought to stuff eggs at the Waverly Civic Center on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Photos: UNI softball vs. Drake, April 11 SBall UNI vs. Drake 1 SBall UNI vs. Drake 2 SBall UNI vs. Drake 3 SBall UNI vs. Drake 4 SBall UNI vs. Drake 5 SBall UNI vs. Drake 6 SBall UNI vs. Drake 7 SBall UNI vs. Drake 8 SBall UNI vs. Drake 9 SBall UNI vs. Drake 10 SBall UNI vs. Drake 11 SBall UNI vs. Drake 12